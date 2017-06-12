Have faith in Nigeria - Uzodinma urges Ndigbo

Igbos have been called on to have faith in project Nigeria and work relentlessly for an equitable country where they can optimize their talents and actualize their destiny. Making the call in London on Saturday, the Senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly, Sen. Hope Uzodinma also called for the establishment of a technology village in the South-east insisting that in a strong united Nigeria Igbos using technology and innovation as their compass can build a secure and prosperous South East where their "abiding worth as equal players and partners in the great Nigeria project will become more unassailable".

