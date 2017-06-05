Gunmen kill Inspector, Sergeant in Onitsha

Gunmen, suspected to be robbers, Sunday evening, killed two policemen at Upper Iweka axis of the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State, and allegedly made away with the service rifle of one of them. The incident, according to a source, occurred at 7.30p.m., when the gunmen on a motorcycle, opened fire on the policemen, who were on a stop-and-search duty at the scene of the incident located near the TRACAS Bus Stop.

