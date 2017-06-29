Governor tells ill Nigerian president to quit
Nigeria's Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has officially been handed the role of acting president, in accordance with the constitution But Buhari's absence has brought forward behind-the-scenes jostling for position for the 2019 presidential election at which the president is unlikely to stand Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday faced a fresh call to quit, nearly two months after he left the country on indefinite sick leave. "I want to say that it's time that the president throws in the towel and resigns and allows his country to move forward," Ekiti state governor Ayo Fayose told reporters.
