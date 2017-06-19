German broadcaster protests over Nigeria 'police brutality'

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle said Sunday it has sent an official note of protest to Nigerian authorities, accusing police of beating up and detaining one of its correspondents. The broadcaster said that Ibraheema Yakubu, assigned to cover a rally on June 23 in the north-western city of Kaduna, "was taken into police custody and beaten by officers of the police force".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.