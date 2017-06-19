German broadcaster protests over Nigeria 'police brutality'
German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle said Sunday it has sent an official note of protest to Nigerian authorities, accusing police of beating up and detaining one of its correspondents. The broadcaster said that Ibraheema Yakubu, assigned to cover a rally on June 23 in the north-western city of Kaduna, "was taken into police custody and beaten by officers of the police force".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano
|Jun 15
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC