FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria commissions fifth collection facility

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC has commissioned a fifth milk collection facility for its Dairy Development Programme in Saki, Oyo State. The company's corporate affairs director, Ore Famurewa, said since 2011, FrieslandCampina WAMCO has been investing in the DDP and has established the country's largest milk collection network.

Chicago, IL

