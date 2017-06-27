France plans one billion euros invest...

France plans one billion euros investment in Nigeria's oil industry

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

By Michael Eboh The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, yesterday, stated that France, through the French Development Agency, has set aside one billion euros to be invested in the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry. According to a statement by the NNPC, France Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Denys Gauer, made this known when the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, led a delegation to his office in Abuja.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano Jun 15 Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May '17 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 282,079,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC