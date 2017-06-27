France plans one billion euros investment in Nigeria's oil industry
By Michael Eboh The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, yesterday, stated that France, through the French Development Agency, has set aside one billion euros to be invested in the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry. According to a statement by the NNPC, France Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Denys Gauer, made this known when the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, led a delegation to his office in Abuja.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano
|Jun 15
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC