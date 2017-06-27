France plans one billion euros investment in Nigeria's oil industry

By Michael Eboh The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, yesterday, stated that France, through the French Development Agency, has set aside one billion euros to be invested in the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry. According to a statement by the NNPC, France Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Denys Gauer, made this known when the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, led a delegation to his office in Abuja.

