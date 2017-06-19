Former Speaker commends Buhari for re...

Former Speaker commends Buhari for restoring Nigeria's image

Read more: Vanguard

A former Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aliyu Muduru, said on Wednesday that the nation's international image had been redeemed significantly by President Muhammadu Buhari's administration . Muduru, who is still a serving member of Katsina state Assembly, made the assertion in an interview with the Newsmen in Abuja.

Chicago, IL

