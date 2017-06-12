Ford committed to growing Nigeria aut...

Ford committed to growing Nigeria auto industry

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

M ORE THAN 500 units of the all-new Ford Ranger have been assembled by Coscharis Motors at the Ford plant in Lagos in the last one year. This was disclosed by Mr. Babarinde Abiona, Group General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Coscharis Group, during the just concluded Journalist Driving skill training by Ford Motors,in Lagos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano 10 hr Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May '17 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,160 • Total comments across all topics: 281,791,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC