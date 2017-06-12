Ford committed to growing Nigeria auto industry
M ORE THAN 500 units of the all-new Ford Ranger have been assembled by Coscharis Motors at the Ford plant in Lagos in the last one year. This was disclosed by Mr. Babarinde Abiona, Group General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Coscharis Group, during the just concluded Journalist Driving skill training by Ford Motors,in Lagos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano
|10 hr
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC