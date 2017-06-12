Finland to build Cyber security syste...

Finland to build Cyber security system in Nigeria

Read more: Vanguard

THE Republic of Finland says it is ready to build a cyber-security system in Nigeria and create new ICT services in the country. Minister of Transportation and Communications of Finland, Mrs. Anne Berner, made the intention known at a business roundtable meeting with her Nigerian counterpart, Adebayo Shittu in Abuja.

Chicago, IL

