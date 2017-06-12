FG will not disappoint Nigerians - APC
Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress , on Tuesday reaffirmed that the federal government would not disappoint Nigerians. He said that the party was conscious that Nigerians reserved the power to vote it out in 2019 if it failed to meet their expectations.
