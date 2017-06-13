FG urged not to abdicate responsibility of protecting Nigerians
THE Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Ughelli Diocese, Delta State, has called on the Federal Government not to abdicate its responsibility of protecting all Nigerian citizens, insisting that no set of persons engaging in criminal activities should be treated as sacred cows. A communique at the end of the second session of the Seventh Synod, held at St Paul's Church, Ekete Inland, by the Bishop of the Diocese, Rt Rev Cyril Odutemu and Ven Daniel Edjere, urged security agencies to adequately protect lives and property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May 11
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC