FG urged not to abdicate responsibility of protecting Nigerians

THE Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Ughelli Diocese, Delta State, has called on the Federal Government not to abdicate its responsibility of protecting all Nigerian citizens, insisting that no set of persons engaging in criminal activities should be treated as sacred cows. A communique at the end of the second session of the Seventh Synod, held at St Paul's Church, Ekete Inland, by the Bishop of the Diocese, Rt Rev Cyril Odutemu and Ven Daniel Edjere, urged security agencies to adequately protect lives and property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.