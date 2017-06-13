FG postpones 'Smart Cities Nigeria Summit'
Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, who disclosed this in Abuja, said the summit would also offer stakeholders opportunity to address possible challenges that might emanate during the implementation plan. Shittu, who disclosed this in Abuja, said the summit was to give all participating organisations, states and foreign embassies ample time to plan and prepare for the summit.
