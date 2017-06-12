Exchange Traded Derivatives can support Nigeria's growth ambition - NSE Vee Pee

AHEAD of the launch of Exchange Traded Derivatives, ETDs, by the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, later in the year, the second vice-president of the NSE Council, Mr. Abimbola Ogunbanjo, has expressed optimism that the ETD initiative will develop into a robust market that could support the nation's growth ambition. He spoke at a training on 'Legal & Risk Aspects of Derivatives and Central Counter-party Clearing Transactions' organised by the Exchange in Lagos, to mark the take-off of the X-Academy recently launched by the NSE for investors and dealers.

