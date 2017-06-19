Ex-president hosts youths on Nigeria's Leadership Crisis
Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, was the venue when eminent speakers from different parts of the country gathered to deliberate on the issue of leadership in Nigeria. The talk-shop came under the aegis of the Youth Governance Dialogue set up by the Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, which is an engagement platform to annually discuss the need for youths to be actively involved in governance in Nigeria.
