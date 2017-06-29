Europe Sees Spike in Nigerian Women T...

Europe Sees Spike in Nigerian Women Trafficked for Prostitution

Police and aid groups say more than 60 percent of illegal prostitutes in Belgium are trafficked from Nigeria. Many are only teenagers and almost all come from Benin City, a city in the south of Nigeria.

