EU announces a 143m humanitarian supp...

EU announces a 143m humanitarian support package for N/East Nigeria

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The European Commission has announced a support package of 143 million euros for the early recovery and reconstruction needs in Borno, which is suffering from a worsening humanitarian crisis. The Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the EU Communication Officer in Nigeria, Modestus Chukwulaka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano 2 hr Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May '17 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,782,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC