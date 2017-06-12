EU announces a 143m humanitarian support package for N/East Nigeria
The European Commission has announced a support package of 143 million euros for the early recovery and reconstruction needs in Borno, which is suffering from a worsening humanitarian crisis. The Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the EU Communication Officer in Nigeria, Modestus Chukwulaka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano
|2 hr
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC