EU announces a 143m humanitarian support package for N/East Nigeria

The European Commission has announced a support package of 143 million euros for the early recovery and reconstruction needs in Borno, which is suffering from a worsening humanitarian crisis. The Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the EU Communication Officer in Nigeria, Modestus Chukwulaka.

