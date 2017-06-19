Eid-el-Fitr: Saraki urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari's quick recovery

By Henry Umoru ABUJA - SENATE President Bukola Saraki has urged all Nigerians and Muslims across the country to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, peace, patriotism and love for one another as a way of building a strong and united nation, just as he reiterated his call on Nigerians to continue to pray for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari. Saraki who congratulated Muslim faithful on the successful completion of a month-long Ramadan fast, said that only tolerance, stronger sense of patriotism and love for one another will help the country sail through the present multiple agitations confronting her.

