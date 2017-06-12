DSS arrests another notorious kidnapp...

DSS arrests another notorious kidnappers, Akwaza aka Ghana, others

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Department of State Services on Monday alerted Nigerians of the burst in high profile criminal cases, including the arrest of associates of notorious kidnap kingpin, Terwase Akwaza . DSS said that the Dondo Orsaa, Terhile Mbaloha and Teryima Ihiambe were apprehended at various locations within Katsina-Ala local government in Benue State for their sustenance of kidnap operations across Benue and Taraba States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May '17 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 2
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,889 • Total comments across all topics: 281,711,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC