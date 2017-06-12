DSS arrests another notorious kidnappers, Akwaza aka Ghana, others
The Department of State Services on Monday alerted Nigerians of the burst in high profile criminal cases, including the arrest of associates of notorious kidnap kingpin, Terwase Akwaza . DSS said that the Dondo Orsaa, Terhile Mbaloha and Teryima Ihiambe were apprehended at various locations within Katsina-Ala local government in Benue State for their sustenance of kidnap operations across Benue and Taraba States.
