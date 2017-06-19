Don't vote for visionless leaders, Uzodimma urges Nigerians

Nigerians have been enjoined to ensure that only God- fearing men, with a clear visionary road-map for development, who will respect the constitution and the rule of law, and with burning compassion for the lot of the common man, are voted into office in 2019. Making the call at the opening address at the Third Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Okigwe, Church of Nigeria in Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma also warned against voting for men with lust for estates and opulence who will be blinded by their greed and will consequently not attend to the needs of the electorate.

