Don't vote for visionless leaders, Uz...

Don't vote for visionless leaders, Uzodimma urges Nigerians

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Nigerians have been enjoined to ensure that only God- fearing men, with a clear visionary road-map for development, who will respect the constitution and the rule of law, and with burning compassion for the lot of the common man, are voted into office in 2019. Making the call at the opening address at the Third Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Okigwe, Church of Nigeria in Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma also warned against voting for men with lust for estates and opulence who will be blinded by their greed and will consequently not attend to the needs of the electorate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano Jun 15 Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May '17 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,665 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC