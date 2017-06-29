Digital banking key to financial inclusion in Nigeria - Agbaje
MANAGING Director/ CEO, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Mr. Segun Agbaje, has stated that Nigeria's economy may be in a difficult period, but with digitalization at the core of the national banking strategy, financial inclusion has been given room to grow. He stated this at a World Finance conference in Lagos, saying, "there are so many people in Africa that are outside the banking system," adding, "for you to be part of organised society, financial inclusion is a must."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
