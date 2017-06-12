Deportation: Seven Nigerian footballers stranded in Cairo -FG
Following persistent deportation of Nigerians, Federal Government, FG, has warned youths against leaving the shores of the country in seeking unforeseen greener pastures abroad, saying seven Nigerian footballers are presently stranded in Cairo, Egypt. Meantime, the FG in collaboration with Lagos State Government has concluded plans to host the maiden Diaspora Festival scheduled to hold between August 23 and 25, 2017, in Badagry aimed at assisting over 15 million Nigerians in diaspora to trace their roots.
