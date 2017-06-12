Culture more important to Nigeria than petroleum -Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism on Wednesday said culture could be the mainstay of the country's economy if well preserved and given the value it deserved. Mohammed made the statement in Lagos when he declared open an exhibition of stolen artifacts recently repatriated from Europe and America.
