Court remands American for allegedly ...

Court remands American for allegedly defrauding 3 Nigerians of $565,000

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

An Ikeja High Court on Thursday remanded an American citizen, Marco Ramirez, at Kirikiri Maximum Prison for allegedly defrauding three Nigerians in a 565,000 dollars green card and investment scam. The EFCC prosecutor, Mrs V. O. Aigboje, alleged that the accused, managing director of three companies - USA Now Plc., Eagleford Instalodge Group and USA Now Capital Group - committed the offences between February 2013 and August 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano Jun 15 Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May '17 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,132 • Total comments across all topics: 281,952,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC