Court remands American for allegedly defrauding 3 Nigerians of $565,000

An Ikeja High Court on Thursday remanded an American citizen, Marco Ramirez, at Kirikiri Maximum Prison for allegedly defrauding three Nigerians in a 565,000 dollars green card and investment scam. The EFCC prosecutor, Mrs V. O. Aigboje, alleged that the accused, managing director of three companies - USA Now Plc., Eagleford Instalodge Group and USA Now Capital Group - committed the offences between February 2013 and August 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.