.com | Top Africa stories: Zim, Nigeria, DRC
Police in Zimbabwe have arrested ThisFlag leader Evan Mawarire, and SA has chosen to side with the DRC on its investigation into violence in its Kasai province. Police arrested ThisFlag leader Evan Mawarire on Monday as he prayed with University of Zimbabwe medical students, who were holding a protest over a recent fees hike.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano
|Jun 15
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
