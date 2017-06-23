.com | Three arrested in Nigeria over...

.com | Three arrested in Nigeria over 'Eid attack plot'

Nigeria's intelligence service on Friday said it had thwarted a plan to target Muslims celebrating the end of Ramadan after fears that Boko Haram was planning a major attack. The Department of State Services said two men were arrested in a dawn raid on Friday on suspicion of plotting an attack on the northern city of Kano.

