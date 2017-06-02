.com | 14 dead after gangs clash in s...

.com | 14 dead after gangs clash in southern Nigeria: local leader

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News24

Warri - Members of two rival gangs clashed in southern Nigeria early on Friday in violence that left at least 12 people dead, a community leader said. The fight between the Icelanders and Greenlanders took place in Sime, a community in the Tai district of Rivers State, a 25-minute drive from Port Harcourt, the hub of Nigeria's restive oil-producing region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May 11 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May 6 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,482,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC