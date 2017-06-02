.com | 14 dead after gangs clash in southern Nigeria: local leader

Warri - Members of two rival gangs clashed in southern Nigeria early on Friday in violence that left at least 12 people dead, a community leader said. The fight between the Icelanders and Greenlanders took place in Sime, a community in the Tai district of Rivers State, a 25-minute drive from Port Harcourt, the hub of Nigeria's restive oil-producing region.

