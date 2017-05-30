Chidoka advocates new charter for Nig...

Chidoka advocates new charter for Nigerian youths

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vanguard

FORMER Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, and immediate past Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka has stressed the need for a new charter for Nigeria that would inculcate the spirit of nationalism among Nigerian youths. Chidoka made the call while delivering a lecture at the 'Youth Governance Dialogue', an annual one day conference organized by the Youth Development Centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May 11 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May 6 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,598 • Total comments across all topics: 281,505,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC