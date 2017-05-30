Buhari would return to Nigeria before June 11th - Kalu
By Lawani Mikairu Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, Sunday, said President Buhari's health has improved considerable when he visited him in London last week. This is just as he disclosed that the President would be return to Nigeria before June 11th and urged Nigerians to desist from spreading messages of hate and division about the health of the President who he said is fast recuperating .
