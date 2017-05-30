Buhari would return to Nigeria before...

Buhari would return to Nigeria before June 11th - Kalu

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

By Lawani Mikairu Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, Sunday, said President Buhari's health has improved considerable when he visited him in London last week. This is just as he disclosed that the President would be return to Nigeria before June 11th and urged Nigerians to desist from spreading messages of hate and division about the health of the President who he said is fast recuperating .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May 11 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May 6 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,043 • Total comments across all topics: 281,527,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC