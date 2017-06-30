Buhari, el-Rufai, Lai Mohammed, other...

Buhari, el-Rufai, Lai Mohammed, others against Nigeria's restructuring - Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has said that a census of Nigerians against restructuring to quell the various agitations and correct the marginalisation in the country are "President Buhari, el-Rufai, Ango Abdullahi, Lai Mohammed and Tanko Yakassai." The Yoruba group said this in reaction to a statement credited to Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, who had said that the 2014 National Conference report is not a sensible basis for the Buhari-led APC government to use and correct the imbalance in the country.

