BUA Group to grow Nigeria's sugar out...

BUA Group to grow Nigeria's sugar output by 2mmt annually

13 hrs ago

BUA Group says its $300 million investment in Lafiagi Sugar Company, LASUCO, in Kwara State would help grow the country's sugar output by two million tonnes per annum. Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Managing Director, BUA Sugar, Mr. Ibrahim Yaro, said BUA is serious and is ever ready to surprise Nigeria and Nigerians in its current efforts of becoming a mega local sugar producer and first sugar exporter in the country.

Chicago, IL

