Boko Haram Left It in Ruins. Now, Thi...

Boko Haram Left It in Ruins. Now, This Nigerian Town Is Making a Comeback

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Time

When Boko Haram insurgents rampaged through northeastern Nigeria in 2014 and 2015, they massacred tens of thousands of people, sent millions fleeing for their lives and burnt entire towns to the ground. Then, in attempting to eradicate the Islamist militant group in 2016, the Nigerian army destroyed whatever was left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano Jun 15 Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May '17 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,619 • Total comments across all topics: 282,114,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC