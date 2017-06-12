BIAFRA: 'We believe in unity, peace, ...

BIAFRA: 'We believe in unity, peace, indivisibility corporate existence of Nigerian'

By Peter Okutu ABAKALIKI - THE Ebonyi State chapter of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR Tuesday condemned the recent call credited to Northern Consultative Youth Assembly, NCYA calling on Igbos in the North to leave the Zone. In a statement in Abakaliki signed by the Committee's Chairman, Mr Emeka Anosike and made available to journalists, the group said that it condemned in strongest terms the action of the Arewa Youths.

