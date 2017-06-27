Biafra National Guard, carpet Obasanjo over comment on Nigerian Biafra Civil War

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu Nnewi - The Biafra National Guard, BNG, Tuesday described as afterthought and a face saving statement, coming after a long wait for Biafra extinction which refused to happen, the alleged statement credited to former President Olusegun Obasanjo that then Nigerian Military government did not plan to wipe out the entire Biafrans in the 1967 to 1970 Nigeria Biafra Civil war, but rather, it was a brotherly war to retain the Biafrans in Nigeria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.