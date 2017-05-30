Armed bandits unleash terror on Benin-Ore road
By Emma Amaize & Simon Ebegbulem BENIN CITY - Dare-devil armed bandits unleashed mayhem on passengers and motorists along the Sagamu-Benin-Lagos Expressway in the early hours of yesterday, killing at least one person and robbing several others. The attack occurred at about 1 a.m. The situation created A traffic gridlock which lasted till about 3pm in the afternoon, prompting Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to direct the state Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, the Director of the Department of State Services, DSS, Ibrahim Hiliu and Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Osarodion Ogie, to relocate to the scene around Okada junction.
