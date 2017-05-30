Armed bandits unleash terror on Benin...

Armed bandits unleash terror on Benin-Ore road

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

By Emma Amaize & Simon Ebegbulem BENIN CITY - Dare-devil armed bandits unleashed mayhem on passengers and motorists along the Sagamu-Benin-Lagos Expressway in the early hours of yesterday, killing at least one person and robbing several others. The attack occurred at about 1 a.m. The situation created A traffic gridlock which lasted till about 3pm in the afternoon, prompting Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to direct the state Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, the Director of the Department of State Services, DSS, Ibrahim Hiliu and Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Osarodion Ogie, to relocate to the scene around Okada junction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May 11 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May 6 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,717 • Total comments across all topics: 281,464,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC