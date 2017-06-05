Anti-corruption groups raise red flag over Nigeria refinery deal

Anti-corruption associations on Monday threatened to take the Nigerian government to court in connection with a contract won by Italian oil major ENI to operate a neglected oil refinery. In early May, Nigeria's junior oil minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu announced that ENI had pledged a $15 billion investment deal, which included the repair, expansion and management of a refinery in the oil hub of Port Harcourt.

