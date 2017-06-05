Anti-corruption groups raise red flag over Nigeria refinery deal
Anti-corruption associations on Monday threatened to take the Nigerian government to court in connection with a contract won by Italian oil major ENI to operate a neglected oil refinery. In early May, Nigeria's junior oil minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu announced that ENI had pledged a $15 billion investment deal, which included the repair, expansion and management of a refinery in the oil hub of Port Harcourt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May 11
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May 6
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC