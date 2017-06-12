Anambra, one of the safest states in Nigeria - Obiano
A wka- Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has described the state as one of the safest in the country, saying his administration had battled criminals to such a point they were forced out of the state. The governor, who spoke in Awka as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Law Teachers Association of Nigeria, recalled that the state was a safe haven for criminals, particularly kidnappers, before he became governor, adding that he was able to cleanse the state of such characters because he placed law and order as precondition for growth and development.
