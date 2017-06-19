American remanded in KiriKiri prison for defrauding Nigerians of $565,000
American remanded in KiriKiri prison for defrauding Nigerians of $565,000 as Brzilians convicted for importing 23.895 kilogrammes of cocaine to Nigeria Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, convicted two Brazilians, Lima Pereira Diego, and Dias Dos Santos Marcia Cristina, for bringing into Nigeria 23.895 kilogrammes of cocaine. Meanwhile, Justice Josephine Oyefeso of an Ikeja high court also remanded in Kirikiri Prison an American national, Marco Antonio Ramirez, for allegedly defrauding three Nigerians of $565,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano
|Jun 15
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC