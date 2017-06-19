American remanded in KiriKiri prison ...

American remanded in KiriKiri prison for defrauding Nigerians of $565,000

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

American remanded in KiriKiri prison for defrauding Nigerians of $565,000 as Brzilians convicted for importing 23.895 kilogrammes of cocaine to Nigeria Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, convicted two Brazilians, Lima Pereira Diego, and Dias Dos Santos Marcia Cristina, for bringing into Nigeria 23.895 kilogrammes of cocaine. Meanwhile, Justice Josephine Oyefeso of an Ikeja high court also remanded in Kirikiri Prison an American national, Marco Antonio Ramirez, for allegedly defrauding three Nigerians of $565,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano Jun 15 Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May '17 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,971 • Total comments across all topics: 281,977,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC