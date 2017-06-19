American remanded in KiriKiri prison for defrauding Nigerians of $565,000 as Brzilians convicted for importing 23.895 kilogrammes of cocaine to Nigeria Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, convicted two Brazilians, Lima Pereira Diego, and Dias Dos Santos Marcia Cristina, for bringing into Nigeria 23.895 kilogrammes of cocaine. Meanwhile, Justice Josephine Oyefeso of an Ikeja high court also remanded in Kirikiri Prison an American national, Marco Antonio Ramirez, for allegedly defrauding three Nigerians of $565,000.

