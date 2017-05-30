Alert: Killer rice have flooded Nigerian market, Governors warn

The Nigeria Governors' Forum has warned Nigerians to be wary of consuming killer rice that has flooded the market. A statement by the forum's Media and Public Affairs, Abulrazaque Bello-Barkindo said a communique issued by the forum in Abuja last week held that the imported rice contains poisonous substance that make people sick and even kill some who consume them.

