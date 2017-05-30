Alert: Killer rice have flooded Niger...

Alert: Killer rice have flooded Nigerian market, Governors warn

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Nigeria Governors' Forum has warned Nigerians to be wary of consuming killer rice that has flooded the market. A statement by the forum's Media and Public Affairs, Abulrazaque Bello-Barkindo said a communique issued by the forum in Abuja last week held that the imported rice contains poisonous substance that make people sick and even kill some who consume them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May 11 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May 6 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,482,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC