Alert: Killer rice have flooded Nigerian market, Governors warn
The Nigeria Governors' Forum has warned Nigerians to be wary of consuming killer rice that has flooded the market. A statement by the forum's Media and Public Affairs, Abulrazaque Bello-Barkindo said a communique issued by the forum in Abuja last week held that the imported rice contains poisonous substance that make people sick and even kill some who consume them.
