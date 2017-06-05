Aisha thanks Nigerians for supporting Buhari administration
The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their support to President Muhammadu Buhari's Administration. Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, addressing State House Correspondents shortly after her arrival in Abuja on Tuesday from United Kingdom where she went to visit her husband, who is on medical leave in the British capital.
