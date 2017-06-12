Agitation for Biafra 's a violation o...

Agitation for Biafra 's a violation of Nigeria's Constitution - Osinbajo

Read more: Vanguard

ACTING President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo Sunday told the South East Traditional Rulers that agitations for secession by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the ultimatum issued to Ndigbo by the 16 coalition of youths group to vacate the 19 Northern states before 1 The Acting President also stated that the government must be sensitive to know the reasons behind the agitations by different groups across the various zones of the country, but warned that it was wrong for people to approach their grievances by threatening to disobey the laws or by threatening the integrity of the country.

Chicago, IL

