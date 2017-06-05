a 'Only FG can appoint Commandant General for Nigerian Peace Corps'

ABUJA: Commandant General of the National Unity and Peace Corps , Dr. Chinedu Nneji, has said there is no crisis regarding the leadership of the Nigerian Peace Corps as the Senate Committee on Judiciary which was mandated to look into the issues surrounding the establishment of the Corps has agreed that the federal government will be the one to determine who will eventually head the agency when created as directed by the law. He, however, described as a fallacy, allegations of impersonation credited to the Commandant General of Peace Corps of Nigeria, Dickson Akor, saying that "he who is above can not forge the signature of someone who is under."

