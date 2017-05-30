82 doctors, 26 lawyers, 92 other graduates join Nigerian Army
A total of 200 graduates, who participated in the Nigerian Army's 2017 Direct Short Service Commission, DSSC,were fully enlisted Saturday, into the service of the Nigerian Army. A cross section of NDA Cadets' Mass Band during the Passing Out Parade of Regular Course 59 and Short Service Course 40. Photo credit: NDA Their enlistment came following their successful completion of their professional training at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji, in Kaduna, Kaduna State.
