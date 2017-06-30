680 Civilian JTF members killed by Bo...

680 Civilian JTF members killed by Boko Haram attacks - Official

A total of 680 members of the Civilian Joint Task Force have died trying to repel Boko Haram terrorists attacks in Borno from 2012 to date, the groups Legal Officer, Mr. Junril Gunda, has said. He also said that hardly would you hear of any terrorist attack in the state and a member of the group would not be killed.

