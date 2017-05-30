1,296 Nigerians repatriated from Libya from Jan to May -IOM
According to the figures released, yesterday, by the International Organisation for Migration during a stakeholders round table on irregular migration and human trafficking in Lagos, more Nigerians are stranded in Libya. DEPORTED! Deportees from Libya on arrival at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos undergoing profiling yesterday.
