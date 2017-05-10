Why Muslims join bad sects in Nigeria...

Why Muslims join bad sects in Nigeria-Scholar

An Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Abdul Hakeem Bashar has identified poverty as a major factor responsible for joining bad sects in Islam. Bashar added some Muslims were brainwashed and deceived with wealth and material things, such as giving out scholarships ; providing employment opportunities and sponsorships of their activities to join these sects.

Chicago, IL

