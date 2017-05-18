WannaCry Attack: NITDA declares Nigeria free, calls for sustained cyber security
The National Information Technology Development Agency says Nigeria is free from the "WannaCry" ransomware attack but called for sustained security from stakeholders to forestall future attacks. Dr Isa Ibrahim, the Director-General of NITDA said this in a statement issued by Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head, Cooperate Affairs and External Relations on Sunday in Abuja.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
