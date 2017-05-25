Video: Nigerians pay N77,600 hospital bills of stranded mother of triplets

Nigerians have helped paid bills of a couple who gave birth to triplets in Benue State but could not pay the the N77,600 hospital bill. According to Ukan Kurugh, who had initially posted on his Facebook page the couple's situation, in this video said 'to the glory of god Mr. & Mrs. Dennis Anongo have secured and paid the complete bill to the hospital management and can now be discharged.

