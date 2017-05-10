UPDATE 1-Nigeria to start General Ele...

UPDATE 1-Nigeria to start General Electric railway talks -minister

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 10 Nigeria will enter negotiations with General Electric over a railway project in the West African country, transport minister Rotimi Amaechi said on Wednesday. Economic growth in Africa's most populous nation has been hampered for decades by its dilapidated rail network, built mainly by British colonial rulers before independence in 1960.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... 3 hr Spotted Girl 3
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding 11 hr Big Phobe 2
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May 6 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr 19 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,484 • Total comments across all topics: 280,923,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC