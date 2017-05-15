Three female suicide bombers kill two...

Three female suicide bombers kill two in northeast Nigeria's Borno state

19 hrs ago

Three female suicide bombers killed two people and injured six others in an attack on a village in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack but it bears the hallmarks of Islamist militant group Boko Haram, whose heartland is Borno and which often uses women for suicide attacks.

Chicago, IL

