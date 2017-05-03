There is light at the end of the tunn...

There is light at the end of the tunnel, Osinbajo assures Nigerians-

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Speech delivered by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON At The Platform, a programme organised by The Covenant Christian Centre, Lagos On May 1, 2017. PROTOCOL First, let me say how very honored I am to be here again at "The Platform," this yearly event that I make a point of attending so long as I am invited! And I thank the pastor because he has been inviting me since 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr 19 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,192 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC